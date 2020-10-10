 Skip Bayless completely disrespects Miami Heat despite incredible Game 5 victory - Heat Nation
LeBron James and Jimmy Butler Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat conducted an impressive win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Still, infamous sports pundit Skip Bayless found a way to disrespect the Heat despite the tremendous victory on Friday night.

The Heat fended off the Lakers on Friday night to extend their season. They won Game 5 by a score of 111-108.

Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler led the charge with a monster 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals in 47 minutes of action. The NBA world was shocked with Butler’s heroic performance.

In addition, sharpshooter Duncan Robinson chipped in with 26 points, five rebounds and two assists. Nonetheless, Bayless still chooses to see the Heat as an unworthy Finals opponent.

Lakers four-time MVP LeBron James did all he could do to put the Heat away on Friday night. He collected 40 points, 13 boards and seven assists in 42 minutes; however, it wasn’t enough.

The Heat and Lakers compete in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Sunday evening.

