Former Miami Heat star Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t think his old team is going to reach the NBA Finals this season.

When discussing how far the Heat might make it this season, O’Neal said that he doesn’t think this is their year.

“Make the NBA Finals? That’s a tough one,” O’Neal told Heavy.com regarding the Heat. “I think the Heat will make the playoffs and have a good little run but this isn’t their year. They’re due for one. … It’ll come.”

Despite being in a tie with the Chicago Bulls for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, the Heat still seem to be underrated by many. The squad seemingly isn’t getting as much respect as some other title contenders around the NBA.

Even with the number of injures the Heat have had to deal with this season, the team has found a way to play at a high level and post a 32-19 record so far. Miami’s depth has had a lot to do with the team’s ability to overcome key absences.

The Heat are trying to get back to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons. Miami, of course, made it to the NBA Finals in 2020, though many folks feel that the team’s run that season was a fluke.

Miami is trying to put that notion to sleep by going on another deep playoff run. A trip to the NBA Finals this season would surely be enough to silence the fans who refuse to put any stock in the Heat’s 2020 run.

The Heat will be in action on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors. Miami is looking to start the month of February off with a win and continue to battle for the top seed in the East.