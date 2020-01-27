Several Miami Heat Players Mourn Kobe Bryant's Death via Social Media - Heat Nation

NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s shocking death has left many NBA stars stunned.

As news has continued to come out regarding the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Bryant, his daughter, and a number of other passengers on board, players around the league have taken to social media to express their sorrow.

Amongst those were a number of Miami Heat players.

Peace and power to the Bryant family, and basketball lovers around the world. R.I.P @kobebryant 😢 #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/yn3Bgo0VAu — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) January 26, 2020

Every team has to retire 24 — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) January 26, 2020

NBA Soul Hurting 💔 #8 #24 — 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) January 26, 2020

It’s hard to put into words just how much Bryant has meant to the NBA. Thankfully, the outpouring of love, support and sadness from players across the NBA have helped shine a light on just how much Bryant was loved.

Though it is hard to imagine, these very Heat players will have to suit up for Monday night’s game versus the Orlando Magic.

Undoubtedly, there will be many moments during the NBA games to come where Bryant will be remembered.

Hopefully, those instances inspire players across the league to play just a little bit harder and compete just a little bit more.

After all, that’s almost certainly what Bryant would have wanted.