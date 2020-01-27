Several Miami Heat Players Mourn Kobe Bryant's Death via Social Media - Heat Nation

- Several Miami Heat Players Mourn Kobe Bryant’s Death via Social Media
Several Miami Heat Players Mourn Kobe Bryant’s Death via Social Media
- Updated: January 27, 2020
NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s shocking death has left many NBA stars stunned.
As news has continued to come out regarding the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Bryant, his daughter, and a number of other passengers on board, players around the league have taken to social media to express their sorrow.
Amongst those were a number of Miami Heat players.
Peace and power to the Bryant family, and basketball lovers around the world. R.I.P @kobebryant 😢 #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/yn3Bgo0VAu
— Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) January 26, 2020
Every team has to retire 24
— Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) January 26, 2020
NBA Soul Hurting 💔 #8 #24
— 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) January 26, 2020
View this post on Instagram
The respect I have for you as a man, a competitor and a leader are unmatched. Although I didn't have a personal relationship with you, I watched the impact you had on the young greats coming behind you first hand. How you mentored them. How you challenged them. But you never hated on them as a generation. Only encouraged them to not settle for mediocrity but to push for greatness as you did everyday. You was a real Mans Man @kobebryant. I am blessed to have watched you all these years and shared the floor with u… My prayers go out to the Bryant family and the other families involved… #SIP🕊🕊🕊
It’s hard to put into words just how much Bryant has meant to the NBA. Thankfully, the outpouring of love, support and sadness from players across the NBA have helped shine a light on just how much Bryant was loved.
Though it is hard to imagine, these very Heat players will have to suit up for Monday night’s game versus the Orlando Magic.
Undoubtedly, there will be many moments during the NBA games to come where Bryant will be remembered.
Hopefully, those instances inspire players across the league to play just a little bit harder and compete just a little bit more.
After all, that’s almost certainly what Bryant would have wanted.
