- Report: Dwyane Wade made cut at Barack Obama’s lavish 60th birthday party despite slashed guest list
- Grading the Miami Heat’s 2021 NBA offseason moves
- Report: Kyle Lowry took $5 million less to sign with Miami Heat over New Orleans Pelicans
- Report: Jimmy Butler played major role in Kyle Lowry’s decision to sign with Miami Heat over Dallas Mavericks
- Bam Adebayo makes surprising statement regarding Miami Heat’s title chances after offseason additions
- Bam Adebayo shows up to Miami Heat Summer League game with Olympic gold medal
- Report: Unique aspect of how Miami Heat tried to acquire Kyle Lowry could help team in tampering investigation
- Bam Adebayo takes subtle shot at Team USA for cutting him from squad in 2019
- Report: NBA investigating Miami Heat for possible tampering violations in Kyle Lowry acquisition
- Dwyane Wade offers hyped reaction to former Miami Heat teammate signing with Utah Jazz
Report: Dwyane Wade made cut at Barack Obama’s lavish 60th birthday party despite slashed guest list
- Updated: August 10, 2021
Former President Barack Obama recently celebrated his 60th birthday with a lavish celebration at Martha’s Vineyard.
Many who were originally invited to the celebration had their invitations revoked due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union made the cut and were still able to attend.
“It was a star-studded affair at Barack Obama’s 60th birthday celebration at Martha’s Vineyard on August 7, and despite the guest list being reportedly slashed due to Covid-19 concerns, some celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made the cut,” wrote Brooke Marine of W. “The celebrity couple, who tend to coordinate their outfits on a regular basis, have generally been described by their fans as couples-style goals, and their arrival on the scene this past Saturday was no exception.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
From the pictures that Union posted, it’s clear that the couple came well prepared with their outfits.
According to TMZ, other celebrities that attended included Tom Hanks, Don Cheadle, Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles and Steven Spielberg among many others.
Wade and Obama seem to have a friendly relationship. Prior to Wade’s final NBA game, Obama dedicated a video tribute to the three-time NBA champion.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login