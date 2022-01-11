Report: Dewayne Dedmon could make return for Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday - Heat Nation

Miami Heat big man Dewayne Dedmon has missed the team’s last seven games as he recovers from an MCL sprain.

In a positive development, it sounds like he could finally make his return for the Heat when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on the road on Wednesday night.

Spoelstra says Butler is out for Wednesday. Dedmon is a possibility. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 11, 2022

The Heat have gone 5-2 in the 32-year-old’s absence. The team has been using youngster Omer Yurtseven in an increased role during Dedmon’s time on the shelf. It remains to be seen how the Heat will distribute minutes between those two players upon Dedmon’s return.

Dedmon has been solid for the Heat this season, averaging 6.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 57.5 percent from the field. He has also shown off an ability to make 3-pointers, as he has gone 12-of-20 so far from beyond the arc.

The University of Southern California product had started 12 straight games for the Heat before going down with the knee injury. In those 12 games, Dedmon averaged 8.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 60.0 percent from 3-point range.

The Heat would surely love to have Dedmon back sooner rather than later, but they will undoubtedly be cautious with bringing him back.

So far this season, the Heat have a 25-15 record, good enough for third place in the Eastern Conference. Miami has won seven of its last nine games.

Wednesday’s matchup against the Hawks will be the Heat’s sixth straight road game. After Wednesday, the Heat will return to Miami to face the Hawks on Friday.