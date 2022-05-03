Philadelphia 76ers big man offers cocky message after getting blown out in Game 1 by Miami Heat

The Miami Heat got off to a winning start in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Miami routed Philadelphia in Game 1 of the series, winning 106-92. After a back-and-forth first half, the Heat were able to pull away in the second half to secure a victory.

Following the game, 76ers big man Paul Reed offered a confident message, stating that the 76ers can beat the Heat. Reed also said that the Heat will “fold” if the 76ers keep them on their heels.

76ers' Paul Reed: "We can beat this team. If we keep them on their heels, they're going to fold." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 3, 2022

It’s definitely an eye-catching statement from the youngster. Philadelphia ran out of gas in the second half of Monday night’s matchup, and it looked completely outmatched at times. Reed certainly left his mark on the game, registering four points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 13 minutes of action.

The 76ers definitely missed star big man Joel Embiid in the contest. Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and concussion during Game 6 of Philadelphia’s first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors. The MVP candidate is also set to miss Game 2 against the Heat, but he could return when the series shifts to Philadelphia.

Miami’s defense was on full display on Monday, as it was able to hold the 76ers to a total of 41 points in the second half.

The Heat were led by Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Adebayo had a solid all-around game, recording 24 points, 12 rebounds and four assists while making all eight of his free-throw attempts.

Game 2 of the series is set for Wednesday night.