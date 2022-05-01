Report: Joel Embiid could play as early as Game 3 vs. Miami Heat

Reports recently surfaced about the possibility of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid missing time against the Miami Heat.

The Sixers All-Star suffered an orbital fracture and concussion during the team’s final match against the Toronto Raptors in the first round. However, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is now reporting that Embiid will sit out the first two games against Miami before possibly returning as early as Game 3.

ESPN Sources: Joel Embiid won’t travel for Games 1 and 2 in Miami, but there’s optimism he could return as soon as either Game 3 or 4 in Philadelphia. He needs to clear concussion protocols and see doctor mid-week on his orbital fracture. More on NBA Countdown at 12:30 ET on ABC. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 1, 2022

Embiid has been one the best players in the league this season.

During the regular season, he averaged a career-high 30.6 points per game. He also averaged 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest. The University of Kansas product is one of the finalists for this year’s MVP award.

The Heat will look to capitalize on Embiid’s absence and take an early lead in their matchup against Philadelphia. Unfortunately, some Miami players are currently nursing injuries themselves, as Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and others are all listed on the team’s injury report.