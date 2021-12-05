P.J. Tucker shares incredibly inspiring message after receiving championship ring from Milwaukee Bucks

P.J. Tucker finally got his 2021 championship ring when the Miami Heat visited the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

To celebrate the occasion, Tucker shared an inspiring post on his Instagram account following the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P.J. Tucker (@pjtucker)



The 6-foot-5 forward was a key part of the Bucks’ title run last season. After beginning the 2020-21 season with the Houston Rockets, Tucker was traded to Milwaukee in the middle of the campaign. He appeared in 20 regular-season contests for his new team, making one start and recording averages of 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

It was in the 2021 postseason where the University of Texas product made his mark. He started 19 of 23 games in the playoffs. His numbers did not stand out that much, averaging 4.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, but his defense and ability to stretch the floor were just what the doctor ordered for the Bucks.

The 36-year-old has definitely had an inspiring career. He entered the NBA in 2006 as a second-round draft pick by the Toronto Raptors.

However, after just one season, Tucker was already out of the league. During the next several years, he played in various professional leagues overseas. He made his way back to the NBA in 2012 as part of the Phoenix Suns.

This past offseason, Tucker signed with the Heat. He has shown so far that he is a good fit with the team’s roster and culture. He has started in all of the team’s 24 games, averaging 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are looking to win their fourth championship in franchise history.