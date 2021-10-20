P.J. Tucker circled Bucks game on his calendar: ‘I want to win this game better than I want to win any other game’

Miami Heat newcomer P.J. Tucker recently revealed that he’s looking forward to playing the Milwaukee Bucks and wants to win the game more than he wants to win any other game.

Tucker, of course, won a title with the Bucks in the 2020-21 season.

“I mean, come on, we’re competitors. I was part of that,” Tucker said of his former team. “To not be back? For sure. You know it’s like natural human behavior. Definitely, I want to win this game better than I want to win any other game. Yes, I’d be lying if I told you I didn’t.”

The Heat will open their season against the Bucks on Thursday. Milwaukee already has one game under its belt, as the team defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Tucker seemingly wants to prove to his old team that it made a mistake by not retaining him. He was a crucial part of Milwaukee’s run to the title last season.

The 36-year-old figures to bring a lot of value to the table for Miami this season. He has career averages of 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game and is also a good defender.

The veteran is looking to win consecutive NBA titles with different teams. He’s hoping to get his year started with a bang against Milwaukee.