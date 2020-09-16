The Miami Heat now have the second-best odds to win the NBA title after their Game 1 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

Heat championship odds now down to 9-2, per BetOnLine. Second only to Lakers’ 5-to-9. Heat a 20-to-31 favorite now to win East. Nuggets more than 5-1 to win West. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 16, 2020

The Heat were also likely helped by the Denver Nuggets upset of the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Denver rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to knock off the heavily favored Clippers in the second round.

The Heat looked as good as they have all postseason on Monday, as they came back from a big fourth-quarter hole to defeat the Celtics in overtime.

Clutch plays by Jimmy Butler and a huge block by Bam Adebayo propelled Miami to the win.

Butler called Adebayo a “savior” for his huge defensive play on Jayson Tatum that sealed the win.

The Heat will look to continue to dominate in the playoffs in Game 2. Miami is 9-1 since the postseason began.