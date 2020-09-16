- Jimmy Butler Reacts to ’Savior’ Bam Adebayo’s Clutch Block on Jayson Tatum
Jimmy Butler Reacts to ’Savior’ Bam Adebayo’s Clutch Block on Jayson Tatum
- Updated: September 15, 2020
The Miami Heat continued to impress the basketball world as they scored a clutch 117-114 win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.
Near the end of overtime, Celtics star Jayson Tatum had a great opportunity to tie it and force a second extra period, but Bam Adebayo blocked his dunk attempt to secure the victory.
After the game, Jimmy Butler gave Adebayo some major props.
“Bam’s been our savior on that end so many different times throughout the year.”
Jimmy on Bam’s game-winning block on Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/UQ4tr06IHS
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2020
Adebayo, in his third season from the University of Kentucky, has had a breakout campaign.
By averaging 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in the regular season, he earned his first trip to the All-Star Game.
Coming into Game 1, he has upped those numbers to 16.2 points, 11.7 boards and 4.8 assists a game in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.
On Tuesday, Adebayo had 18 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two blocked shots to key Miami’s big win.
He could be a huge factor in the Heat’s chances of reaching the NBA Finals, as the Celtics may not have a big man who can adequately defend him.
