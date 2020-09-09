- Giannis Antetokounmpo Announces Whether or Not He Will Move on From Milwaukee Bucks
- Milwaukee Bucks Veteran Announces Retirement After Series Loss to Miami Heat
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Complains About Lack of Home-Court Advantage in Series Loss to Miami Heat
- Jimmy Butler’s Unsatisfied Reaction After Miami Heat Advance to Eastern Conference Finals
- Report: Milwaukee Bucks Announce Game-Changing Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo for Game 5
- Report: Sacramento Kings Request to Interview Miami Heat Executive for Head of Basketball Operations
- Duncan Robinson Explains Why Miami Heat Must Play Like ‘Desperate Team’ vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Goran Dragic Discusses Unique Difficulties of Living in NBA Bubble
- Report: NBA Admits to Crucial Mistake at End of Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks Game 4
- Report: Milwaukee Bucks Update Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Status for Critical Game 5
Giannis Antetokounmpo Announces Whether or Not He Will Move on From Milwaukee Bucks
- Updated: September 8, 2020
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly said that he will not leave Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo told Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes that he will not request a trade, even though the Bucks were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat in just five games.
“It’s not happening. That’s not happening,” Antetokounmpo told Haynes.
“Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season.”
Antetokounmpo did not play in Game 5 due to an ankle injury he suffered earlier in the series.
The Heat were able to take advantage, winning Game 5 by a score of 103-94.
“If winning a championship was easy, everyone would have one,” Antetokounmpo said. “We lost. Everyone saw that we lost. It’s disappointing, but what are we going to do? We’re going to keep working. I’ve got confidence in my teammates.”
The Heat have been rumored as a possible destination for the reigning MVP when he hits free agency following the 2020-21 season.
It will be interesting to see if Antetokounmpo decides to stay in Milwaukee for the long haul.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login