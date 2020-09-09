Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly said that he will not leave Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo told Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes that he will not request a trade, even though the Bucks were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat in just five games.

“It’s not happening. That’s not happening,” Antetokounmpo told Haynes. “Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season.”

Antetokounmpo did not play in Game 5 due to an ankle injury he suffered earlier in the series.

The Heat were able to take advantage, winning Game 5 by a score of 103-94.

“If winning a championship was easy, everyone would have one,” Antetokounmpo said. “We lost. Everyone saw that we lost. It’s disappointing, but what are we going to do? We’re going to keep working. I’ve got confidence in my teammates.”

The Heat have been rumored as a possible destination for the reigning MVP when he hits free agency following the 2020-21 season.

It will be interesting to see if Antetokounmpo decides to stay in Milwaukee for the long haul.