NBA scout says Ben Simmons is ‘salvageable’ in Miami Heat’s system

Though the Miami Heat have most notably been connected to stars Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant in trade rumors so far this summer, one NBA scout recently talked about the idea of Ben Simmons playing in Miami’s system.

Simmons, who is currently on the Brooklyn Nets, didn’t play a single game last season. He was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets prior to the trade deadline and is seen as one of the more perplexing talents in the league.

Though his skill set is immense, he is currently seen as a fairly inconsistent player. He is also perceived as a player that has lost a lot of confidence in his game.

According to the scout, Simmons would be “salvageable” if he were moved to the Heat.

“To me, it’s not a no-brainer, because you’re weighing whether you want to win now against what’s better long-term,” the scout told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “But they’re in a win-now mode. I would do it. And I would do it even if you need to take Simmons [which likely would require the inclusion of [Kyle] Lowry and additional salary]. Simmons is salvageable in that system, and with [Jimmy] Butler, Simmons and Durant, you would have trouble scoring against them. But Simmons’ back is a concern. He’s had a lot of back issues.”

In his career, Simmons has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. Aside from being a highly productive player and often unstoppable force on fast breaks, he is also widely considered to be one of the best defensive players in the league.

However, there are real concerns currently facing Simmons. Injury history aside, the last time fans saw him play NBA basketball, he seemed scared to shoot. His apathy on the court was a big part of why a majority of 76ers fans turned on him so dramatically.

While it’s possible the Heat would help Simmons reach his full potential, there haven’t really been any rumors linking the two sides recently.