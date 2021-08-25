NBA GM clowns David Griffin and New Orleans Pelicans for getting ‘big-timed’ by Miami Heat in Kyle Lowry sweepstakes

Multiple executives around the NBA feel that the New Orleans Pelicans made some blunders this offseason.

One unnamed general manager lampooned the team’s pursuit of Kyle Lowry while speaking to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

“New Orleans tried to go big (Kyle Lowry), and they got big-timed,” one GM told Scotto. “They didn’t read the room.”

New Orleans was one of the many teams in the mix for Lowry’s services before he ultimately landed with the Heat. It’s no surprise that many teams were interested in the veteran, as he was one of the best point guards available this offseason.

“From the outside looking in, New Orleans is dealing with an unclear vision,” another executive told Scotto. “They’ve got a new young, inexperienced head coach in a tough spot.”

There’s no doubt that the Pelicans missed out on a great player in Lowry, and Miami is happy to have him.

In the 2020-21 season, the veteran averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He made 43.6 percent of his shots from the field and 39.6 percent of his shots from deep.

He figures to be a great fit and key piece for the Heat in the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans, meanwhile, will have to look elsewhere for backcourt production.