 Miami Heat rising star Tyler Herro favored to win 2 NBA awards next season - Heat Nation
Tyler Herro Miami Heat

With NBA training camps set to get underway soon, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro currently sits as the favorite for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award as well as the co-favorite for Sixth Man of the Year award.

Herro is coming off an impressive first season with the Heat, primarily playing a key role off the bench in helping the team reach the NBA Finals.

In 55 regular-season games, Herro averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game and connected on 38.9 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Once the postseason began, Herro stepped up his game by delivering per-game averages of 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Along the way, Herro brought a cocky attitude to the court that blended in well with the Heat mindset. That mentality was perhaps best represented by the rookie’s memorable sneer during the Finals.

The Most Improved Player award has been won by many of the league’s top stars, including Herro’s Heat teammates Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic. In addition, other standouts to have won include Giannis Antetokounmpo, C.J. McCollum and Victor Oladipo.

In recent years, the Los Angeles Clippers have had a virtual stranglehold on the Sixth Man award, with four of the last five and five of the last seven winners being Clippers players.

In two cases, Lou Williams won the award as a member of the team, while the 2019-20 winner was Montrezl Harrell.

While Herro would undoubtedly be honored to win these awards, his approach to the game is such that he’d prefer being part of an NBA champion.

