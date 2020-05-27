Miami Heat Players Respond in Outrage to Horrendous Death of George Floyd

Numerous current and former Miami Heat players responded in disbelief to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minn.

Current players such as Udonis Haslem and Jae Crowder, along with former stars like Dwyane Wade and Ray Allen, took to their social media pages to offer their takes on the extreme injustice.

News coverage of Floyd’s death erupted on Tuesday after clips of the incident swept across social media.

According to police, the 46-year-old Floyd had a medical incident during an attempted arrest. However, video of the encounter clearly depicts an officer with his knee on the helpless man’s neck for minutes.

Despite Floyd exclaiming that he couldn’t breathe, the police officer did not assuage his grip. Moments later, he lost consciousness.

Although four police officers connected to the case were fired, people want to see stricter punishments handed to the law enforcement officers involved in the awful death.

Recently, Wade poured his heart out after the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The NBA world has been extremely vocal about the injustices surrounding racism and police brutality.

While the 2019-20 NBA season is on pause due to the novel coronavirus, athletes are still finding major ways to impact the world.