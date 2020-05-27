- Miami Heat Players Respond in Outrage to Horrendous Death of George Floyd
Miami Heat Players Respond in Outrage to Horrendous Death of George Floyd
- Updated: May 27, 2020
Numerous current and former Miami Heat players responded in disbelief to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minn.
Current players such as Udonis Haslem and Jae Crowder, along with former stars like Dwyane Wade and Ray Allen, took to their social media pages to offer their takes on the extreme injustice.
View this post on Instagram
I hope this officers knee angers some of you more than @kaepernick7 knee! Just to catch some of you up to speed, this is why#kaepernick was taking a knee in the first place, to protest the killing of black men in America by police. Why does this keep happening? What is wrong with this country that we continue to watch the police kill black men and nothing is done about it. Whether innocent or guilty this man was already in handcuffs. There was no need to keep his knee in this man's throat. I just don't understand! It's almost as if the cop wanted to kill him. He sat there and did not think to check whether he was ok. What has to happen to stop this senseless killing of black men by police? If you try to blame the black man on the ground or even make an excuse for these officers then you too are a part of the problem. This was murder and we all saw it on video. Minnesota we are all watching how you all handle this. #changeisneeded #justice #policebrutality #blacklivesmatter
View this post on Instagram
I have close friends and family in law enforcement. This doesn't apply to everyone. There's alot of shitty people in this world, but I'm the first to tell you there's some damn good ones wearing that badge and we appreciate y'all… @michaelrapaport 🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯🗣💯 #og
News coverage of Floyd’s death erupted on Tuesday after clips of the incident swept across social media.
According to police, the 46-year-old Floyd had a medical incident during an attempted arrest. However, video of the encounter clearly depicts an officer with his knee on the helpless man’s neck for minutes.
Despite Floyd exclaiming that he couldn’t breathe, the police officer did not assuage his grip. Moments later, he lost consciousness.
Although four police officers connected to the case were fired, people want to see stricter punishments handed to the law enforcement officers involved in the awful death.
Recently, Wade poured his heart out after the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The NBA world has been extremely vocal about the injustices surrounding racism and police brutality.
While the 2019-20 NBA season is on pause due to the novel coronavirus, athletes are still finding major ways to impact the world.
