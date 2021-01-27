As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the nation, it has claimed the life of a member of the NBA family, Sekou Smith.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade went on social media to express his sadness about Smith’s passing.

I’ve never had anything but positive interactions and conversations with Sekou Smith. Our prayers go out to the Smith family. We lost a good one. Rest In Heaven🖤 https://t.co/yszgMXpfo1 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 27, 2021

Smith had covered the NBA for many years as a correspondent for NBA TV. He also created and hosted the “Hang Time Podcast” and was the creator and editor of NBA.com’s Hang Time Blog.

To date, the pandemic has claimed the lives of well over 400,000 people in the United States, and it has had an effect on the NBA well beyond Smith’s passing.

A sizable number of games this season have been postponed due to players either testing positive for the novel coronavirus or being placed in safety protocols due to contract tracing.

Last year, Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother and six other members of his family died due to COVID-19. Just days ago, the Minnesota Timberwolves star himself tested positive for the virus.

The Heat currently have multiple players who are out due to COVID-19 safety protocols.