Miami Heat Gift Amazing Collection of Uniforms to Diehard Fan Who Lost 14 Jerseys in House Fire

The Miami Heat are one of the best organizations in the NBA for a variety of different reasons.

Recently, the team graciously gifted a fan, who lost 14 jerseys in a house fire, with a plethora of Heat gear.

@MiamiHEAT This is Oscar Rosales. Three days ago his house burst into flames. He lost everything including his 14 Miami Heat jerseys which he cherished. He is one of your biggest fans. If you have extra jerseys laying around, I know someone who could really use one right now. pic.twitter.com/IHcuuvsVGt — ChloeCarlsonTV (@ChloeCarlson_TV) May 13, 2020

Thank you so much to @MiamiHEAT for the incredible gift! I never could’ve imagined such a blessing. Thank you to @ChloeCarlson_TV to getting this story out there!! And thank you to all of #HeatTwitter & #HeatNation for making this a reality🙏🏽🙏🏽 this is honestly the best gift ever pic.twitter.com/REn7Nmp2E3 — Oscar (@_Oscarito08) May 21, 2020

As seen in the photos, the Heat gifted the fan with a jersey of every player on the current roster. In addition, a jersey of franchise icon Dwyane Wade was given as well.

The Heat have some of the best jerseys in the NBA.

As a matter of fact, the team’s “Vice Nights” City Edition uniform was the best-selling City Edition jersey last season.

Players from different teams, as well as celebrities from across the country, have complimented the Heat’s jerseys.

The 2019-20 season is on pause at the moment as the coronavirus pandemic has forced the league to be extremely careful and protective of its players. However, the NBA has recently made big steps in efforts to continue the 2019-20 campaign.

The Heat are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.