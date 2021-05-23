- Bam Adebayo shares ‘real skill’ he’s starting to unveil with Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo shares ‘real skill’ he’s starting to unveil with Miami Heat
- Updated: May 23, 2021
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo recently disclosed a newer activity that he’s starting to add to his bag.
“I’ve started to become a film junkie,” Adebayo said. “And it’s starting to become like a real skill.”
Adebayo, 23, struggled in the Heat’s Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.
The big man gathered just nine points, 12 rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes. He shot just 4-of-15 from the field in the 109-107 loss to the Bucks.
In the aftermath of the loss, Heat guard Goran Dragic implored Adebayo to be more aggressive. Surely, the team is better when Adebayo is active.
The one-time All-Star averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 boards and 5.4 assists per game during the 2020-21 regular season. The Heat concluded the regular season with the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Heat battle the Bucks for Game 2 of the first round on Monday evening.
