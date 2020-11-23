A few days ago, the Miami Heat re-signed center Meyers Leonard, ensuring that they would have decent depth in their frontcourt.

To his critics who think he cares too much about his own numbers, Leonard offered a poignant message, while also making it clear that he still wants to get better.

Meyers Leonard says "I still need to prove it. I want to show my teammates I'm still a very good player. Which I am." Has worked on getting shot off quicker. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 23, 2020

Meyers Leonard on stats: "I don't give a (bleep). I just don't." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 23, 2020

The Heat originally acquired the Illinois native in the summer of 2019 in the same trade that netted them Jimmy Butler.

Leonard played significant minutes for the Heat, contributing 5.1 rebounds a game and hitting 41.4 percent of his 3-pointers.

He’s never been a major scorer, but he’s still an asset for a team that hopes to return to the NBA Finals.

His presence helps space the floor for players such as Butler and Goran Dragic who love to slash to the basket or do their damage in the paint.

At just 28 years of age, Leonard also has the opportunity to refine certain aspects of his game.