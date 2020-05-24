- Meyers Leonard Slams Huge Crowd for Partying: ‘You Are All a Bunch of Idiots’
Meyers Leonard Slams Huge Crowd for Partying: ‘You Are All a Bunch of Idiots’
- Updated: May 24, 2020
Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard was not happy after seeing a video of hundreds of people partying in close proximity as the highly contagious coronavirus continues to claim lives.
The big man launched into a diatribe on social media on Sunday.
Anddddd… you are all a bunch of IDIOTS. Period. https://t.co/TbyyekXOhm
— Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) May 24, 2020
While most of the country is slowly starting to open back up again, citizens are being asked to be extremely careful and follow strict social-distancing guidelines.
Yet, there appears to a bevy of defiant citizens.
The NBA was one of the first large entities to take action after the novel coronavirus broke out in the United States earlier this year.
Back in March, NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the 2019-20 season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the dangerous virus.
In the aftermath of the momentous decision, multiple players around the NBA stepped up and set a great example.
Leonard, 28, has been a model citizen during quarantine. As a matter of fact, he raised a vast amount of money to feed over a million people.
While Leonard is just in his first season with the Heat, he has quickly became a fan favorite in Miami.
On the season, the 7-footer is putting up 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
