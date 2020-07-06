Meyers Leonard Posts Passionate Message Showing He is Ready to ‘Compete’ in NBA’s Restart

Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard is ready for the 2019-20 NBA season to resume.

The novel coronavirus has kept NBA players away from legitimate games since March.

However, Leonard has been out of commission for much longer than that. The 28-year-old missed 16 straight games due to a sprained left ankle prior to the suspension.

The Heat acquired Leonard from the Portland Trail Blazers last summer. Leonard and the Blazers fought hard in the 2019 Western Conference Finals, though they got swept by the Golden State Warriors.

The veteran has started in 49 contests with the Heat this season. He is averaging 6.1 points and 5.1 boards per game.

While his statistical production hasn’t been superb, his all-around presence has boosted the team. As a matter of fact, the Heat are interested in re-signing Leonard despite him missing several games this season.

The 2019-20 campaign is set to move forward on July 30 in Orlando, Fla.