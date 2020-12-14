 Meyers Leonard issues plea reminding fans that NBA stars are 'real people with real sh-t going on' - Heat Nation
Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard earned a relatively sizable contract from the franchise this past offseason.

Yet, Leonard wanted to remind fans who think NBA players are paid too much of one important thing.

Leonard, 28, became a fan favorite in his first year in Miami.

The center is known for supporting his teammates, being generous in the community and being an anchor in the paint.

As a matter of fact, Leonard was a full-time starter last season before the novel coronavirus interrupted the NBA in March. He fell out of the rotation as the Heat started to thrive in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Yet, the Heat found it vital to bring back the veteran. Leonard believes the Heat have championship potential this upcoming season.

The 7-footer collected 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season.

