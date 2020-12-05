The Miami Heat are trying to make it back to the NBA Finals after losing in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

Center Meyers Leonard, who signed a two-year deal to stay with the Heat, believes that Miami has what it takes to get over the hump and win a championship.

“You tell me, what are we missing? Truly, I mean that,” Leonard said. “Now, we have to work to do. There’s no doubt about that. Our defense has to be sharp. We have to continue to share the ball but we’re going to put the ball in the bucket. Overall, we just have to improve our game and get to a championship level.”

The Heat are essentially returning the same team from last season. While they lost Jae Crowder in free agency, they gained veterans Avery Bradley and Moe Harkless.

Miami showed the NBA that it is ready to contend during the league’s restart last season.

Tyler Herro burst on the scene as a rising star, and Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo proved that they are bonafide studs in the playoffs.

Leonard’s confidence shows just how much Miami believes in its core to repeat last season’s performance.

When the NBA begins the 2020-21 season on Dec. 22, fans will see if the Heat are up to the task.