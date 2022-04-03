The Miami Heat will visit the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

It’s set to be Kyle Lowry’s first game back in Toronto since being acquired by the Heat this past offseason in a sign-and-trade deal.

Ahead of the match, Raptors president Masai Ujiri stated that the team has planned to make Lowry’s return a meaningful event, intending to honor “the best Raptor ever.”

“Kyle is a legend,” Ujiri told Michael Grange of Sportsnet. “To me he’s the best Raptor ever, there’s no doubt about that.”

That’s certainly some lofty praise from Ujiri. However, considering Lowry’s contributions to the franchise, it is clear that the veteran guard has earned that respect.

Toronto acquired Lowry in the 2012 offseason. The Raptors were playoff contenders during the next several seasons due to the play of Lowry and DeMar DeRozan.

In the 2018 offseason, Toronto acquired Kawhi Leonard in a trade package that sent DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs. That proved to be what the Raptors franchise needed to finally win its first championship.

During his time with the Raptors, Lowry averaged 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from beyond the arc. The 36-year-old spent nine full seasons with the Raptors.

Now in his first season with the Heat, Lowry is looking to win the second NBA title of his career. The team currently holds the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 50-28 record and has won three straight games.

The six-time All-Star has been playing solidly for Miami in the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game while providing the team with valuable leadership.