Markieff Morris officially breaks silence on clash with Nikola Jokic via social media

Monday night provided NBA fans with a solid slate of games, but the biggest story of the evening came during a stoppage of play in the Miami Heat’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

In the closing minutes of the contest, Heat big man Markieff Morris committed a hard foul on Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. What followed was the big story, as Jokic clobbered Morris with a cheap shot from behind.

The two teams exchanged words in the immediate aftermath of the incident, and the Heat apparently took things a step further after the game by trying to confront the Nuggets in the halls of the arena. Security reportedly intervened before anything further escalated.

On Tuesday, Morris took to Twitter to address the incident. He subtly called out Jokic for decking him from behind, but he also seemed to take the high road by joking about the matter.

I love to see the hate! No doubt I took a hard foul which I always do but I’ve never hit a man with his back turned! Luckily we built different over here. I can take my licks and keep pushing. Joker 1 smooth 0 lol. — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) November 9, 2021

It will be interesting to see if any bad blood carries over into these two teams’ next matchup. Miami and Denver will play again later this month.

Both Jokic and Morris were ejected from Monday’s game after the incident occurred. It will be worth keeping an eye on whether to not any suspensions get handed down as a result of the altercation.

The Heat will be back in action on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers on the road. After that contest, Miami will stay in L.A. for a date with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Some tough matchups lie ahead for the Heat, but the team is seemingly up for the challenge. Miami is 7-3 through 10 games.