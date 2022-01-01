Mario Chalmers’ flabbergasted reaction when learning he was returning to Miami Heat

Mario Chalmers and the Miami Heat recently agreed on a 10-day deal for the veteran to return to the organization that he played for to begin his NBA career.

Chalmers was apparently in disbelief upon learning that he was going to get another chance with the Heat.

“I’m not going to lie. My immediate reaction is I didn’t believe it,” Chalmers said. “I thought my agent was playing with me.”

Chalmers didn’t see any action in Miami’s game on Friday against the Houston Rockets, but there will be other opportunities for him to get minutes with the Heat before his contract expires. His next chance at taking the floor will come on the road Sunday against the Sacramento Kings.

The 35-year-old hasn’t entered an NBA game since the 2017-18 season. Assuming he does get some playing time with the Heat during his 10-day deal, it’ll be a great sight for fans to see.

Chalmers won two NBA titles with the Heat earlier in his career. They came in 2012 and 2013. He might not end up being a big contributor for the 2021-22 Heat, but he’d certainly love nothing more than to make an impact for a Miami team that has title hopes this season.

Chalmers has career averages of 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He’s a lifetime 41.7 percent shooter from the field and 35.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

Time will tell if the former second-round draft pick sees any action for the Heat on Sunday. If so, it’ll surely be an unforgettable experience for him.