Luka Doncic’s coy response on possibility of Goran Dragic joining Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic chose his words carefully when asked about former Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic.

Dragic, who was dealt to the Toronto Raptors in the Kyle Lowry trade, recently revealed that the Raptors are not his preferred destination.

While Dragic and Doncic have a connection because they both are from Slovenia, the Mavericks superstar didn’t want to violate any rule by discussing Dragic’s status.

“The possibility went viral on social media Monday after Dragic — who was traded by the Miami Heat to the Toronto Raptors in a sign-and-trade deal for Kyle Lowry — said that Toronto was not his ‘preferred destination’ because he has ‘higher ambitions,’” BasketballNews.com’s Chris Sheridan wrote about Dragic and Doncic potentially uniting in Dallas. “When asked, Doncic played it cool. “‘I don’t think we can say. We don’t want to get fined by the NBA,’ he said as the Mavericks held a major news conference in Slovenia to announce his signing of a historic $207 million supermax extension.”

Dragic seems like he wants to play for a contender, but the Raptors have not made it known that they’d be willing to move on from him just yet.

Last season, Dragic averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Heat.