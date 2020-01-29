Local Artist Creates Epic Kobe Bryant Mural in Miami - Heat Nation

- Local Artist Creates Epic Kobe Bryant Mural in Miami
- Dwyane Wade Details Incredible Story on When He First Earned Kobe Bryant’s Respect
- Jimmy Butler Boldly Declares Bam Adebayo Will Make 2020 All-Star Team
- Miami Heat Provide Touching Tribute to Kobe Bryant Before Game vs. Orlando Magic
- Dion Waiters Offers Mature, Level-Headed Response in Regards to Lack of Playing Time
- What Are the Miami Heat’s Realistic Chances of Winning a Championship This Season?
- Several Miami Heat Players Mourn Kobe Bryant’s Death via Social Media
- Pat Riley Releases Powerful Statement on Kobe Bryant’s Passing
- Video: Dwyane Wade in Tears as He Mourns Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Passing
- Dwyane Wade’s Immediate Reaction to Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Passing
Local Artist Creates Epic Kobe Bryant Mural in Miami
- Updated: January 29, 2020
Fans all over the world are making efforts to honor the memory of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
Artist Ryan “Arcy” Christenson has taken to the streets of Miami to show his respects to the late NBA star.
Christenson is spending the week leading up to the Super Bowl in Miami working for the “Dan Patrick Show.”
While Christenson initially planned on spending the week painting Miami figures, Bryant’s death this past weekend forced a quick change of course.
“The night it happened … they were like we need you to work a miracle for us,” he said.
Christenson went on to say that people immediately recognized what he was working on.
“You can tell people need this,” he said. “The more good energy that’s being spread out across the globe during times of grief, it uplifts people.”
He added that while the image is largely dedicated to Bryant, he made sure to honor Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, who also perished in the tragic helicopter crash.
“I put in a butterfly, a small butterfly … that is to symbolize Kobe’s daughter, who we also lost and we have to pay homage to her as well,” he said.
Certainly, Christenson hoped that he was painting Bryant under different circumstances.
Still, it is fantastic to see him offering his talents to honor the memory of the basketball icon and his young daughter.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login