LeBron James made sure he recognized the 39th birthday of his close friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade by offering an eight-photo array documenting their time together.

The 36-year-old James and Wade played four years together with the Heat from 2010 to 2014, then had a brief reunion with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season.

Yet, their friendship was formed long before their time together with the Heat. In the 2003 NBA Draft, James was the top overall selection of the Cavaliers, while Wade was chosen four spots later by the Heat.

Both players developed into future Hall of Fame talents and during their Heat years, the duo helped lead the franchise to two NBA titles and four consecutive conference championships.

Just five months after Wade was dealt back to the Heat in February 2018, James left the Cavaliers after four seasons to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

While Wade retired following the 2018-19 season, James continues to perform at a high level on the court. That effort paid off last October, when he led the Lakers to their first NBA title in a decade.

It’s clear that despite the fact that Wade is no longer playing, the bond between him and James remains a strong one and will stay that way in the years ahead.