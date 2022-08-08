LeBron James and Bam Adebayo show full-fledged support of Markieff Morris showing out during offseason action

Markieff Morris’ solid performance in summer action received positive recognition from both Miami Heat teammate Bam Adebayo and former Heat star LeBron James.

The 32-year-old Morris competed in the Danny Rumph Classic at LaSalle University in Philadelphia and showed off the skills that have made him an 11-year veteran.

Morris is hoping to shake off the frustration of last season, when he was limited to just 17 regular season games. He endured a lengthy absence from the court after being the recipient of a cheap shot by Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

In last year’s postseason, Morris played in just one contest during the series against the Philadelphia 76ers. That cameo appearance consisted of just three minutes of action, grabbing one rebound and taking one field goal attempt.

Morris has never put up outstanding numbers during his NBA career. However, he gives the Heat a strong presence in the paint and certainly isn’t shy about taking on the role of enforcer, if necessary.

That image is something that would allow Adebayo the opportunity to perhaps allow his game to grow even further than last year’s progress. Adebayo has evolved into a standout defender who is a central part of the Heat lineup.

Having a healthy Morris go through an entire NBA season and then having him available for the postseason could make a difference for the Heat.

Last season, the Heat experienced the frustration of falling just one game short in the Eastern Conference finals, losing in seven games to the Boston Celtics. Whether Morris can play a role in changing the outcome remains to be seen.