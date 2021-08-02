 Kyle Lowry's immediate reaction after getting traded to Miami Heat - Heat Nation
On Monday, veteran point guard Kyle Lowry was traded to the Miami Heat, and he was thrilled when he found out, as evidenced by his social media post.

Lowry is a six-time NBA All-Star with career averages of 14.9 points and 6.2 assists per game. He won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors just two years ago.

The Philadelphia native will solve a few of the Heat’s most pressing issues. He’s a legitimate scoring option, as well as a very capable passer, ball-handler and floor general.

Despite standing just 6-feet tall, Lowry is also a pretty adept defender player, and he’s a strong 3-point shooter who shot 39.6 percent from downtown this past season.

With Lowry on board, the Heat could have something of a Big 3 between him, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. It won’t quite be the Big 3 of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, but the team should have a better shot at contending than it did in the 2020-21 campaign.

The Heat reportedly had to give up Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to get Lowry. Losing Achiuwa may be somewhat tough, as the team was high on his potential.

