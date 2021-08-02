- Kyle Lowry’s immediate reaction after getting traded to Miami Heat
- Report: Duncan Robinson inks largest deal ever for undrafted player with Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat acquire Kyle Lowry from Toronto Raptors in exchange for Goran Dragic package
- Report: Jimmy Butler agrees to insane contract extension with Miami Heat
- Report: Duncan Robinson has stated his preference is to stay with Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat would like to add DeMar DeRozan without surrendering Tyler Herro
- Report: Miami Heat and Boston Celtics showing interest in Jeff Green, who would prefer to play in Miami
- Report: Heat, Bulls and Mavericks expected to show interest in Dennis Schroder
- Report: DeMar DeRozan being linked to Miami Heat for full mid-level exception
- Report: Kendrick Nunn unlikely to return to Miami Heat next season
Kyle Lowry’s immediate reaction after getting traded to Miami Heat
- Updated: August 2, 2021
On Monday, veteran point guard Kyle Lowry was traded to the Miami Heat, and he was thrilled when he found out, as evidenced by his social media post.
— Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) August 2, 2021
Lowry is a six-time NBA All-Star with career averages of 14.9 points and 6.2 assists per game. He won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors just two years ago.
The Philadelphia native will solve a few of the Heat’s most pressing issues. He’s a legitimate scoring option, as well as a very capable passer, ball-handler and floor general.
Despite standing just 6-feet tall, Lowry is also a pretty adept defender player, and he’s a strong 3-point shooter who shot 39.6 percent from downtown this past season.
With Lowry on board, the Heat could have something of a Big 3 between him, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. It won’t quite be the Big 3 of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, but the team should have a better shot at contending than it did in the 2020-21 campaign.
The Heat reportedly had to give up Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to get Lowry. Losing Achiuwa may be somewhat tough, as the team was high on his potential.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login