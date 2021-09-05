Kyle Lowry believes Zach LaVine is one of the NBA’s most underrated stars

Miami Heat newcomer Kyle Lowry recently appeared on C.J. McCollum’s podcast where he heaped praise upon Zach LaVine, saying that he is one of the NBA’s most underrated stars.

“I’m gonna say Zach Lavine,” Lowry said. “He’s one of them players in the NBA. He’s an All-Star. People don’t understand just how good he really, really is.”

LaVine has had a great past couple of years playing for the Chicago Bulls.

This past season was clearly the best of his career as he averaged 27.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.4 3-pointers per game, all of which are career-highs. He made the All-Star Game for the first time in his career.

The 26-year-old shooting guard also had a busy summer as he represented Team USA and won a gold medal in the recent Tokyo Olympics.

As for Lowry, the veteran point guard will certainly be all business as soon as the 2021-22 season starts. He will be looking to claim his second NBA championship after winning the 2019 NBA Finals with the Toronto Raptors.

Playing alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo for the Heat, Lowry has a good chance of achieving that goal this coming season.

The six-time All-Star has career averages of 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.