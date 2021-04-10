Younger players such as Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn have now spent most of their NBA careers playing in mostly empty arenas.

The reason, of course, is the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced sports leagues around the world to leave stadiums and arenas either partially or fully vacant.

The hope is that the vaccinations for the virus will allow human society to return to normal in the relatively near future.

As for Nunn, he recently took to social media to show off that he’s now fully vaccinated.

There are currently multiple vaccinations available. The Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines are only completed after an individual gets a first and second dose.

Interestingly, former Heat star LeBron James caused a bit of a controversy last month when he revealed that he and his family would be keeping their vaccination plans “private.”

Clearly, Nunn does not share the same concern.

Likely, he is hoping that using his platform to express excitement over getting his second shot will convince some people out there to sign up to get vaccinated themselves.