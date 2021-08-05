Kendrick Nunn displays ultimate class in message to Miami Heat: ‘When nobody believed in me, you all did’

- Pat Riley heaps enormous praise upon Duncan Robinson as Miami Heat announce his re-signing
- Updated: August 5, 2021
Kendrick Nunn took to Instagram on Thursday to say farewell to the Miami Heat.
View this post on Instagram
Nunn signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers shortly after free agency opened. He became an unrestricted free agent when the Heat pulled their qualifying offer on him, and that allowed him to essentially make his own decision regarding where he wanted to land.
The loss of Nunn was a calculated one by Miami, but the team will still miss his production. The 26-year-old excelled during both of his seasons with the Heat, averaging 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game throughout his stint with the organization.
The Heat have made a plethora of moves this offseason which will help bolster their title chances for the 2021-22 campaign. The 2020-21 season did not go as planned for Miami, but it looks like there are brighter days ahead.
As for Nunn, he will hope to be a key piece for the Lakers in their chase for their second NBA title in a span of three seasons.
