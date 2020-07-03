- Kelly Olynyk Gives Optimistic Update on His Health as Miami Heat Gear Up for Season Resumption
Kelly Olynyk Gives Optimistic Update on His Health as Miami Heat Gear Up for Season Resumption
- Updated: July 3, 2020
Miami Heat big man Kelly Olynyk was banged up for sizable portions of the 2019-20 season, but it looks like he’s fully healthy with just weeks to go before the season’s restart.
Olynyk spoke about his health on Friday.
Kelly Olynyk of four-month break: "I was definitely banged up at the beginning of the season. … But my body feels better than ever right now." Says it feels like it's the beginning of a new season.
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) July 3, 2020
On the season, Olynyk has averaged 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. While his numbers certainly do not jump off the page, he has been a meaningful member of Miami’s rotation.
Olynyk has played in 59 of the Heat’s 65 total games.
While it’s great news that Olynyk is not dealing with any nagging injuries, the Heat may very well be missing some players at the onset of the NBA’s restart due to the novel coronavirus.
On Friday, it was reported that a player on the team had tested positive for the deadly disease. Derrick Jones Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 back in June.
On Friday, the team decided to shut down its facilities.
The next time Miami will get the chance to practice, it will be firmly inside the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.
Hopefully Olynyk and his Heat teammates enjoy a healthy season from here on out.
