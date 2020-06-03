Kelly Olynyk to Earn Lofty Contract Bonus as Result of NBA Resuming 2019-20 Season

News of the likely resumption of the NBA season is very good news for the Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk, who sealed a lucrative bonus as a result of the league’s decision.

With the NBA to add only eight-regular season games, it means the Heat have clinched the postseason and that Kelly Olynyk has sealed his $400,000 playoff bonus. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) June 3, 2020

In July 2017, Olynyk left the Boston Celtics for the Heat during free agency, signing a four-year contract that was potentially worth $50 million. Part of that deal was the $400,000 bonus if the Heat reached the postseason, which they did in 2018 before coming up short last season.

Until the NBA’s plans emerged on Wednesday, there remained some uncertainty whether the league would be able to complete the 2019-20 season that was shut down on March 11.

The Heat were clearly headed toward the playoffs with a 41-24 record at the time of the stoppage of play, but debate might have ensued about whether Olynyk was entitled to the bonus.

The 29-year-old Olynyk has largely come off the bench for the Heat during the 2019-20 campaign, which will affect another of the bonuses available to him.

Olynyk’s contract allows him the opportunity to earn a $1 million bonus if he plays more than 1,700 minutes for the season. Unfortunately, in his 59 games, he has only taken the court for 1,089 minutes.

This could potentially be Olynyk’s last season in a Heat uniform, since he has a player option that’s scheduled to pay him $13.6 million for the 2020-21 season.

Yet, it’s doubtful that Olynyk is all that worried with such financial concerns right now, considering he’s one player who carefully watches where his money goes. He and his Heat teammates will soon be back together and hopefully challenge for an NBA title.