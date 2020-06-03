Report: NBA Announces Official Plan to Return for 2019-20 Season

The NBA is back.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski detailed concrete plans for how the 2019-20 NBA season will resume after a multi-month hiatus due to the novel coronavirus.

So the NBA's inviting 22 teams to Orlando: 13 Western Conference, 9 Eastern Conference. Eight-regular season games per team. Play-in for the 8th seeds. July 31-October 12. Vote tomorrow to ratify.

The NBA's back. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2020

Under the projection offered by Wojnarowski, 22 teams will return to action.

As a matter of fact, 13 of those teams will be from the Western Conference, while nine squads will come from the Eastern Conference.

While some teams will surely be locked into the 2020 playoffs, a few will have the chance to compete for a playoff spot.

While the Miami Heat, who currently sit at the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, will not have to worry about whether or not they will advance to the postseason, it appears as though the eight games left in the regular season will impact playoff seeding.

A formal decision regarding the NBA’s return is expected to come from Thursday’s Board of Governors meeting.

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season back in March after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert contracted the novel coronavirus. Multiple other players also tested positive for the dangerous virus.

Due to the severity of the pandemic, there was pessimism the league would be able to start the season back up.

Yet, it appears commissioner Adam Silver and the league office have pulled off the impossible.