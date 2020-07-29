- Justise Winslow Sends Loving Message After Reconnecting With Former Miami Heat Teammates in NBA Bubble
- Video: Dwyane Wade Says Giannis Antetokounmpo, Not LeBron James, Deserves This Season’s MVP
- Erik Spoelstra Explains How Tyler Herro’s Injury Has Actually Helped Improve His Game
- Bam Adebayo’s Confident 4-Word Response to What He Needs to Get Back to 100 Percent
- Report: Bam Adebayo ‘Will Be Inside the Loop’ of Miami Heat’s Attempt to Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Former NBA Coach Explains Why Miami Heat ‘Can Beat Anybody’ in Eastern Conference
- Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Speaks Out After 11 Miami Marlins Players Test Positive for COVID-19
- Report: Miami Heat Could Forgo Bam Adebayo Extension in Order to Land Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Dwyane Wade Reacts to 6-Month Anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s Death
- Tyler Herro Delivers High Praise for Big Man Kelly Olynyk: ‘He Can Do Everything’
Justise Winslow Sends Loving Message After Reconnecting With Former Miami Heat Teammates in NBA Bubble
- Updated: July 29, 2020
During the Miami Heat’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, veterans Jimmy Butler and Kelly Olynyk paid a visit to former Heat forward Justise Winslow.
Winslow, who suffered a season-ending injury in the bubble, was very appreciative of his former teammates’ portrayal of love.
From Florida with Love 🖤🙏🏾🏁 https://t.co/3NJWvtgn8W
— Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) July 28, 2020
The Heat selected Winslow with the No. 10 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
Although Winslow was one of the best prospects in the draft, he never became the star the Heat had hoped for.
Winslow dealt with various injuries over the course of his time with the Heat. The Duke University product only played in 11 games with the Heat this season.
In February, the Heat sent Winslow to the Grizzlies in a three-team trade.
In addition, the Heat had to part ways with James Johnson and Dion Waiters in the trade. However, they acquired 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala, as well as proven veterans Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill in the deal.
While Winslow was looking for a resurgent stint with the Grizzlies this season, he suffered a hip injury in the NBA bubble that will force him to miss the rest of the 2019-20 campaign.
The 24-year-old has career averages of 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login