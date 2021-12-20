Jimmy Butler's agent takes exception to Stan Van Gundy putting his client in same breath as injury-prone Anthony Davis - Heat Nation

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis have been sidelined for numerous games due to injuries this season.

On Monday, former Heat head coach Stan Van Gundy made it a point to compare how much time both players have missed for their teams over the last few years.

The comparison wasn’t received too well from Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee.

How did we get dragged into this?!?? DONT YOU PUT THAT EVIL ON ME STAN VAN BOBBY… DONT YOU PUT THAT ON US… https://t.co/9cyz3ElEwN — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) December 20, 2021

Butler, 32, has missed 10 of the Heat’s last 11 games.

The veteran is dealing with a tailbone injury. He briefly returned from the absence but reaggravated the injury against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In 18 games this season, Butler is putting up 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

He hasn’t been able to suit up in at least 60 games in each of his first two years in Miami. Yet, Butler doesn’t have the same reputation as Davis as being an injury-prone player. In fact, Butler is known to not make excuses and play through arduous situations.

Davis, 28, has never played a full season during his career. He played in only 36 games for the Lakers last season and was unable to fully compete in the team’s first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns in 2021 postseason.

The superstar was diagnosed with a big injury over the weekend and is slated to miss at least one month of action. Davis was relieved he did not endure a potential season-ending surgery.

Still, his team is facing all kinds of problems. The Lakers are the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 boards and 2.9 assists per game this season.