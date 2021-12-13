Report: Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo won't travel with Miami Heat to begin road trip - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat have four players who are not traveling with the team. Miami is on the road for the next four games.

Jimmy Butler has missed six of the past seven games dealing with a tailbone injury, including Saturday’s 118-92 win against his former team, the Chicago Bulls. Bam Adebayo has missed the last six games while he continues to recover from surgery on his thumb.

Markieff Morris has missed 17 games in a row now after suffering an injury in his altercation with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in early November. Caleb Martin has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols after missing Saturday’s matchup against the Bulls.

While Victor Oladipo is traveling with the team for the road trip, he has yet to play for the Heat this season. Miami will face four Eastern Conference opponents on their road trip before returning home, kicking the trip off on Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After their matchup with the Cavaliers, Miami will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons before returning home. Miami will have four home games in a row after the current road trip.

Miami has won three of the last five games heading into Monday’s matchup with Cleveland. The Heat are 16-11 this season.