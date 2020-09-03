- Jimmy Butler Sends Message to Goran Dragic in Slovenian After Game 2 Win
Jimmy Butler Sends Message to Goran Dragic in Slovenian After Game 2 Win
- Updated: September 3, 2020
Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler was impressed with teammate Goran Dragic’s performance in Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
After the Heat’s thrilling 116-114 victory, Butler sent Dragic a message in the point guard’s native language of Slovenian on Instagram.
The message translates to “good game bro.”
Dragic led the Heat in scoring with 23 points on Wednesday. He recorded five rebounds and four assists in the game as well. His performance helped Miami take a 2-0 series lead over Milwaukee.
Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo looked devastated following the loss. The star forward fouled Butler as time expired allowing him to hit the game-winning free throws.
Despite being the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, Miami is now in the driver’s seat in the series against the top-seeded Bucks.
The Heat will look to build on the momentum of their first two wins on Friday. They will take on the Bucks at 6:30 p.m. EST inside the Orlando, Fla. bubble.
