Jimmy Butler savage NSFW message to P.J. Tucker following Miami Heat departure: ‘F–k you and Joel Embiid’

Days ago, the Miami Heat lost free agent forward P.J. Tucker, as he signed a lucrative three-year deal to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

He was an important part of what the Heat accomplished, as his 3-point shooting, defense and toughness will be difficult to replace.

Team leader Jimmy Butler was apparently so upset about Tucker leaving that he went after him on social media.

PJ Tucker says his goodbyes to Miami on IG Then Jimmy Butler said his goodbyes to PJ Tucker lol pic.twitter.com/rEHSYAyqSa — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) July 7, 2022

Tucker is a man who has been around the block a few times. He was a second-round draft pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, and after his rookie season with the Toronto Raptors, he spent multiple years playing overseas.

When he returned to the States for the 2012-13 season, he started to emerge with the Phoenix Suns as an effective 3-and-D role player.

When the Heat signed him last summer, some likely wondered if the 6-foot-5 forward still had enough left in the tank to help them make a run at the NBA championship.

Instead of fading due to age, Tucker achieved a near career-high in overall shooting percentage and a career-high 3-point shooting percentage while becoming a trusted member of head coach Erik Spoelstra’s rotation.

Now, the Heat will need to do something to fill the void that Tucker’s departure has created.

As it is, the team has arguably lacked functional depth and size in the frontcourt, two flaws that the Boston Celtics were able to expose in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat have been mentioned as potential suitors for Kevin Durant, but it is unknown if they are willing or even able to give the Brooklyn Nets enough in return to make a deal happen.