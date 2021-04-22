The Miami Heat took down the San Antonio Spurs 107-87 on Wednesday night to win their third consecutive game.

The win improved Miami’s record to 31-28 on the season, but the Heat still remain in the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.

While Miami isn’t playing as well as it did last year, Heat star Jimmy Butler claimed that he doesn’t care where Miami is in the playoff chase. He also explained why he’s feeling confident about his team’s playoff prospects this season.

“I can’t speak for everybody. I don’t care,” Butler said of the standings. “I really don’t. I don’t pay attention to it. I don’t be on the World Wide Web like that. So I can’t tell you who is where. “I know in our team meeting we talk about it. All we got to do is get there. We get there, us as a team, I’ll handle the rest.”

The Heat had the No. 5 seed in the East last season, but they still knocked off the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on their way to an NBA Finals appearance.

This season, Butler is averaging 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

He is looking to lead Miami on another magical playoff run to get back to the Finals this season.