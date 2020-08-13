Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has a reputation of being someone who’s hard to impress, but he seems pretty impressed by rookie Tyler Herro.

In fact, Butler is convinced that Herro is focused on bringing an NBA title to South Florida.

"He wants to bring a championship to Miami and I think we're going to do that." – Jimmy Butler on Tyler Herro pic.twitter.com/wQqaN39rRi — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 13, 2020

Herro was not highly heralded when he was drafted with the 13th overall pick in last year’s NBA draft, but he has shined brightly this season.

So far this season, he’s averaging 13.5 points per game and shooting 39.0 percent from 3-point range.

Since entering the NBA’s bubble site, Herro has stepped it up, averaging 17.4 points and 3.9 assists in his first seven games in Orlando, Fla.

Although Miami suffered a tough 116-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Herro was a major bright spot in the game. He poured in 30 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field.

Butler has had problems with younger teammates in the past, but he’s gained confidence in Herro as the rookie has shown a penchant for working hard and making big shots in clutch moments.

In fact, the two have developed quite a friendship, with Butler even seeing Herro as his protégé.