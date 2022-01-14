 Report: Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo targeting return against Toronto Raptors on Monday - Heat Nation
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo reportedly is targeting a return against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Adebayo has been out of the lineup for a solid chunk of time after undergoing thumb surgery.

Adebayo’s return would be a huge boost for the Heat, as the team is already near the top of the Eastern Conference with a 26-15 record.

In the 2021-22 season, Adebayo is averaging 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field.

Adebayo is the anchor of Miami’s defense, and he is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy.

The Heat and Raptors are scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday night at FTX Arena in Miami.

