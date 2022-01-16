Jimmy Butler believes Omer Yurtseven is ‘putting the league on notice’

Over the past several weeks, multiple Miami Heat players have had to miss time because of injuries. Meanwhile, some have needed to be placed in health and safety protocols.

This has provided more playing time for some of the team’s young players, including Omer Yurtseven. The rookie center has capitalized on the opportunity, and he’s currently in the best stretch of his career.

Heat star Jimmy Butler believes the Turkish big man is “putting the league on notice.”

Jimmy Butler on Omer Yurtseven: “I think he’s putting the league on notice. How he rebounds the basketball, how he guards, obviously how he scores.” -said he wants Omer to keep the same mentality when Bam Adebayo returns:

“Know that your time is gonna come again.” pic.twitter.com/sy01XbB97e — alex (@tropicalblanket) January 16, 2022

This is not the first time Butler has heaped praise upon Yurtseven. Earlier this month, when the Georgetown University product had started only a few games, Butler commended him for being a “monster” for the Heat.

Yurtseven has now started 10 games this season for the Heat. He has certainly thrived in playing in the starting lineup. As a starter, he is averaging 13.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

He has also been key in helping the Heat win seven of their last 10 games. This stretch has improved Miami’s standing to 27-16. The team is currently just one game behind the Chicago Bulls, who sit in first place in the Eastern Conference.

With Heat starter Bam Adebayo nearing a return, there have been questions on how coach Erik Spoelstra will adjust Yurtseven’s playing time. If the past games are any indication, it seems that the young big man will be ready once the opportunity to play more minutes comes again.

Miami will look to get back on the winning track when it faces the Toronto Raptors on Monday.