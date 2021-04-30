- Jimmy Butler admits he and Erik Spoelstra got into ‘little predicament’ during recent Miami Heat win
Jimmy Butler admits he and Erik Spoelstra got into ‘little predicament’ during recent Miami Heat win
- Updated: April 30, 2021
The Miami Heat bounced back from a loss against the Chicago Bulls on Monday to defeat the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.
While Miami won 116-111, Jimmy Butler admitted that he and Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra got into a disagreement during the win.
“We got in a little predicament [Wednesday night], but it’s nothing new,” Butler explained of his relationship with Spoelstra. “Everything’s not all good all the time. But we both want to win; we both have the same agenda. So I think that he’s helping me grow a tremendous amount, talking about leadership as a player and what to look for with my guys.
“And he’s making sure I put a lot of trust in my teammates and in my young guys, and I appreciate him for it.”
Butler finished Wednesday’s game with 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help lead the Heat to their 33rd win of the season.
While he and Spoelstra don’t alway see eye to eye, Butler is right in saying that they both have the same agendas.
Last year, Butler and Spoelstra led Miami to an NBA Finals appearance. Their relationship and trust will only grow more as Miami continues to win.
The Heat currently hold the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference, but they are just a game out of the No. 5 seed with nine games to play.
