James Johnson Shows Unwavering Support for Antonio Brown Amidst Legal Trouble - Heat Nation

Star wide receiver Antonio Brown’s fall from grace has been quite disturbing.

Once considered the best receiver in the NFL, it now seems quite likely that his career has come to an end due to off-the-field issues.

Those issues took a serious turn earlier this week when a warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest in Broward County, Fla. The warrant was issued due to allegations that he and his trainer attacked a moving company truck driver.

Brown turned himself in and now faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Despite the allegations, Miami Heat forward James Johnson is standing by his friend.

“You’re always worried about one of your friends, when they’re down, or when things are looking bad for ’em,” Johnson said amid this latest round of Brown’s troubles. “But good guys always prevail and good is going to come to good.”

He also explained why he deems Brown to be one of the good guys.

“We’ve grown close, just over the years, me and him living close,” Johnson said prior to Friday night’s game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. “It’s just been an ongoing respect, and then we finally got to link up and do what we do.”

He added that he believes Brown has been misrepresented by the media.

“I respect what he’s done, and he’s a great guy, despite what the media outlets and things like that say,” he said. “I know him personally and he’s a great guy.”

Surely, everyone is allowed to have an opinion. Still, given the kind of headlines Brown has caught over the last year, it is hard to believe that all of the negative press is undeserved.

In the end, all that matters for Heat fans is that Johnson himself stays out of the kind of trouble that Brown has gotten himself into recently.

Johnson has finally worked his way out of the Heat’s doghouse and is once again contributing on the court in a big way.

Whether or not Brown gets the chance to ever contribute on an NFL field again remains to be seen.