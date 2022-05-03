Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year on Tuesday, and his teammates presented the award to him.

Heat veteran Udonis Haslem delivered an epic speech to congratulate the third-year guard on his accomplishment.

A lot of major steps taken professionally and personally – this season has been bigger than the award for @raf_tyler [SOUND UP] #6MOTYLER pic.twitter.com/A02dgTZCAK — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 3, 2022

“In today’s NBA, honestly, you can be a star off the bench, you can be a star in whatever role,” Haslem said. “If you see the big picture, if the team win, to have a young player trust in what I say and trust in what we say, that’s big because they all have their own vision. “Also, being a father and managing being a father, being an NBA player, Sixth Man of the Year and giving us what we asked from you. That’s a lot. That’s big. Took a lot of steps this year man. It’s bigger than Sixth Man of the Year for you, bro. Took a lot of steps just being a man, being a professional, so I’m proud of you.”

Herro was extremely deserving of the Sixth Man of the Year award, as he took a major leap from his performance in the 2020-21 season.

The University of Kentucky product averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during the regular season while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc.

He increased his points and assists per game from last season while shooting better percentages from the field and from 3-point range. Not only that, but Herro’s strong scoring led to wins for the Heat.

Miami had a 28-9 record during the regular season when Herro scored 20 or more points this season.

Now, Herro and the Heat are hoping to make it back to the NBA Finals this season. They have the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and took a 1-0 lead on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night in the Eastern Conference semifinals behind a 25-point game from Herro.

It’s clear that Haslem and the rest of the Heat players are happy that Herro is on their side as they continue on their playoff run.